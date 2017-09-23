NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kentucky 2017 Results: Tyler Reddick Wins Playoff Race

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag at Saturday's VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event, beating out Brennan Poole and Justin Allgaier for the win.

The race marked the first of seven events in the Xfinity Series playoffs. William Byron started the day leading the playoff standings by two points over Allgaier, but he had a tough run that saw his No. 9 car cross the finish line in 18th place.

Here are the top 10 results from the Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway, via NASCAR.com:

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Brennan Poole

3. Justin Allgaier

4. Ryan Preece

5. Cole Custer

6. Elliott Sadler

7. Daniel Hemric

8. Brian Scott

9. Matt Tifft

10. Ryan Reed

Reddick has only been a part-time driver for Chip Ganassi Racing this season. The 21-year-old had three top-10 finishes in 14 Xfinity Series races but had yet to earn a victory until Saturday.

After his win, Reddick gave credit for his success to the team at Chip Ganassi Racing.

"I don't know if it was necessarily me making a statement, it's just Chip Ganassi Racing making a statement," Reddick told NBC Sports Network (via Daniel McFadin of NBC Sports). "(Crew chief) Mike Shiplett's has brought me to ground zero all the way to here. All the guys at Ganassi have gone above and beyond in helping me become a better driver. To be here today is surreal."

Among the 12 drivers who qualified for the Xfinity Series playoffs, seven finished in the top 10 at Kentucky.

Cole Custer had a huge day despite finishing in fifth place. The 19-year-old rookie earned two playoff points for winning the first two stages and his 49 laps led trailed only Reddick (66) for most in the race.

Poole was able to earn 41 playoff points by finishing second despite never leading a lap. He finds himself sitting in sixth place in the overall standings, 10 points behind Allgaier.

Allgaier is off to a terrific start in the playoff. He jumped into a tie atop of the standings with his third-place finish. The No. 7 car is locked in a dead heat with Custer, as both drivers leave Kentucky Speedway with 2,057 total points.

Byron slipped down to fifth place in the standings. The last two races have been a struggle for the North Carolina native, who also came in 33rd at Chicagoland Speedway. He was on a roll with three straight top-10 finishes prior to this recent rough patch.

The good news for Byron—and every other driver in the playoff who didn't have the start they hoped for in Kentucky—is they will have a quick turnaround next Saturday at Dover International Speedway to get back on track.