    Jim Harbaugh Says Donald Trump Should Check Constitution After Anthem Remarks

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2017

    ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 16: Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches the pregame warm ups prior to the start of the game against the Air Force Falcons at Michigan Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Air Force Falcons 29-13. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
    Leon Halip/Getty Images

    Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Saturday he disagrees with President Donald Trump's comments regarding NFL players who choose to protest social injustice during the national anthem.

    "No, I don't agree with the president," Harbaugh said following Michigan's 28-10 win over Purdue, per the Toledo Blade's Kyle Rowland. "That's ridiculous. Check the Constitution."

    Harbaugh's emphatic response was prompted by comments from Trump Friday night at a rally in Alabama when he said he would like to see NFL owners cut players who choose to protest during the anthem.

    "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---h off the field right now, out, he's fired. He's fired,'" Trump said, per CNN's Brian Stelter. "You know, some owner is going to do that. He's going to say, 'That guy that disrespects our flag, he's fired.' And that owner, they don't know it [but] they'll be the most popular person in this country."

    Responding to Trump, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement the league and its players "are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture" and that "divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players."

    Prominent NFL front office personnel, including Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy have also released statements condemning Trump's words.

