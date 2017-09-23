Charles Barkley Says White House Controversy Sets Bad Precedent

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said Saturday players not going to the White House because they don't like the president "sets a bad precedent."

In an interview with NBA TV, Barkley also noted the situation with the Golden State Warriors and President Donald Trump is "sad" and "really unfortunate."

Stephen Curry told reporters Friday during the Warriors' first media session for the upcoming season that he would vote "no" when the team met to decide if they would accept an invitation to the White House from Trump to celebrate their NBA championship.

Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Curry explained by voting no to visiting the White House it would send a message that "we don't stand for basically what our president has—the things that he's said and the things that he hasn't said at the right times—that we won't stand for it."

Trump responded to Curry Saturday with a tweet saying the "invitation is withdrawn" because the Warriors superstar was "hesitating" to make a decision.

The Warriors issued a statement after Trump's tweet came out saying they would use their trip to Washington D.C. in February for a game against the Washington Wizards to "celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion."