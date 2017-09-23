DeSean Jackson Rips Donald Trump for Criticizing NFL Players Kneeling for Anthem

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson has joined the chorus of athletes speaking out against President Donald Trump for his remarks about players who kneel during the national anthem.

Jackson issued his response to Trump on Twitter:

"How is it that players taking a kneel is disrespectful to our country but that clown that's suppose to be our president can call us players that have a voice and a stand to freedom sons of a bi*** I don't get it!! What happen to a free country? Double standard views he needs to focus on all the other bulls*** that he has our country in instead of tweeting all the damn time."

Jackson went on to say that Trump is a "joke" and he would "definitely be making a statement" because "we have to stick together as people!!"

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Jackson confirmed he would not be standing for the national anthem prior to Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with "no disrespect to the military."

During a rally in Alabama on Friday night, Trump said he would like to see NFL owners step in when players take a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now," he said, via CNN's Brian Stelter. "Out. He's fired. He's fired.'"

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was at the center of protesting during the national anthem last season. He explained to NFL.com's Steve Wyche he was "not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

Many players followed Kaepernick's lead and have continued their protest into this season, including Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett and Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.