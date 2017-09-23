Adam Silver 'Disappointed' Donald Trump Revoked Warriors' White House Invite

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement Saturday night and said he was "disappointed" the Golden State Warriors will not be able to visit the White House in celebration of their NBA title after President Donald Trump withdrew the team's invitation.

Bleacher Report's Howard Beck relayed Silver's full statement:

The NBPA released a statement as well:

On Saturday morning, Trump implied the Warriors would not be welcomed to the White House after point guard Stephen Curry told reporters at the team's media day he would vote against a trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue:

"I don't want to go," Curry said Friday, according to USA Today's Sam Amick. "That's kind of the nucleus of my belief…(But) it's not just me going to the White House. If it was, this would be a pretty short conversation."

Following Trump's tweet, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James chimed in and called the president a "bum" in a tweet supporting Curry:

The Warriors later issued a statement and said they plan to make other arrangements when they are in Washington, D.C. in February.

"We're disappointed that we did not have an opportunity during this process to share our views or have open dialogue on issues impacting our communities that we felt would be important to raise.

"In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we'll constructively use our trip to the nation's capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion—the values that we embrace as an organization."