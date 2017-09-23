College Football Scores 2017: Final Results, Box Scores for Week 4 Top 25 Games

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

It appears to be time to hit the panic button in Tallahassee, Florida, as the high-powered Florida State Seminoles have lost their first two games of the season.

The 12th-ranked Seminoles were upset 27-21 by unranked NC State, as Jimbo Fisher's team was unable to come through with anything close to a peak performance in the Seminoles' first home game of the season.

Florida State's only other game was a season-opening loss to top-ranked Alabama. The Seminoles had not played in 21 days as a result of Hurricane Irma, and they have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2011.

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley triggered the Wolfpack attack as he threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Nyheim Hines complemented Finley's passing by rushing for 94 yards on 24 attempts.

True freshman James Blackman was 22-of-38 for 278 yards in his first start for Florida State. Blackman moved into the starting role because highly touted Deondre Francois injured his knee in the season-opening loss to the Crimson Tide and is done for the season.

Despite the 0-2 start, Fisher still has faith in his team. "They were always one play ahead and we didn't make the plays that we needed to make," Fisher said, per the Associated Press (h/t CBS Sports). "We got to get that cleaned up to have a nice football team. It's been done around here before with this kind of start."

TCU also came through with a surprising road win, as the 16th-ranked Horned Frogs jumped on No. 6 Oklahoma State with a strong running game and a hard-nosed defense and earned a 44-31 victory.

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Crosby hoped to burnish his Heisman Trophy chances, and while he threw for 398 yards and tried to lead his team to a fourth-quarter comeback, he was intercepted twice.

The Horned Frogs earned a 4-1 edge in turnovers, and the Cowboys were off balance offensively throughout much of the game.

Running back Darius Anderson (see below) led the TCU offense, and quarterback Kenny Hill completed 22 of 33 passes for 228 yards with a touchdown.

Top 25 Scores and Stats

Key Stats

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

No. 1 Alabama 59, Vanderbilt 0: Alabama, 38-3 edge in first downs; 677-78 edge in total yards.

No. 2 Clemson 34, Boston College 7: Clemson, 342-97 edge in rushing yards.

No. 5 USC 30, Cal 20: USC CB Jack Jones, two interceptions.

No. 16 TCU 44, No. 6 Oklahoma State 31: TCU, 4-1 advantage in takeaways; 238-101 edge in rushing yards.

No. 8 Michigan 28, Purdue 10: Michigan, 38:59-21:01 time-of-possession advantage; 139-30 edge in rushing yards.

No. 10 Ohio State 54, UNLV 21: Ohio State, 664-264 edge in total yards.

No. 14 Miami 52, Toledo 30: Miami, 254-85 edge in rushing yards; Miami RB Mark Walton, 204 rushing yards, 18.5 yards per carry.

NC State 27, No. 12 Florida State 21: NC State DE Bradley Chubb, seven tackles, two sacks.

No. 13 Virginia Tech 38, Old Dominion 0: Virginia Tech, 32-7 edge in first downs.

No. 19 Louisville 42, Kent State 3: Louisville, 539-150 edge in total yards.

Stars of the Week

Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

It has not been an overly auspicious start to the season for the Buckeye quarterback, as he has not been at his best in the early part of the year.

Barrett did not throw a TD pass in the Buckeyes' early-season loss to Oklahoma, and he has received quite a bit of criticism.

However, Barrett certainly took a major step toward turning his season around with an elite-level performance in Ohio State's 54-21 rout of overmatched UNLV.

Barrett completed 12 of 17 passes for 209 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Barrett has thrown for 7,348 yards in his career, ranking second on the team's all-time list behind Art Schlichter.

Despite a rather uneven performance to this point in the season, Ohio State wideout Parris Campbell says that the quarterback still believes in himself.

"J.T is on another level of confidence with us right now," Campbell said, per the AP (h/t ESPN.com). "He tells us (that) every day."

Louisville QB Lamar Jackson

The Heisman Trophy winner put on a top-level performance In Louisville's runaway victory over Kent State. Jackson completed 18 of 22 passes for 299 yards with two touchdowns. He did, however, throw two interceptions.

Jackson has 88 career touchdowns (passing and running) and is the school's all-time leader in that category. He moved ahead of Chris Redman on his third-quarter scoring pass to Javonte Bagley.

RB Darius Anderson, TCU

Texas Christian had high hopes of rolling into Stillwater, Oklahoma, and taking down Mason Rudolph and the high-scoring Oklahoma State Cowboys.

To do that, the Horned Frogs obviously had to play a strong defensive game, but that's not enough. They needed to control the ball with a strong running attack.

That's just where Anderson entered into the equation. He had a magnificent day, rushing 26 times for 160 yards with three touchdowns. The last of his scoring runs was a 42-yard burst up the middle for a touchdown with 2:37 left that clinched the victory for TCU.