Su'a Cravens Says He Wants to Return to Redskins Next Season

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Washington safety Su'a Cravens told reporters Saturday that while he's stepped away from football in 2017, he has his sights set on returning to the gridiron next season.

"I would just say God has a plan for everybody and right now he's putting me through something he knows I can handle," Cravens said, per ESPN.com's John Keim. "It will make me stronger. Hopefully, around this time next year I'll be back on that field."

On Sept. 3, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Cravens informed several Washington players he planned to retire, but that a meeting with members of the front office changed his mind.

Cravens later posted a video on Snapchat and explained he felt compelled to step away from football for the time being.

"I don't feel like I need to explain myself. ... I think I need to follow what makes me happy," he said, according to the Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion.

Cravens, 22, was subsequently placed on the reserve/exempt list and is now officially out for the remainder of the season.

"I understand the situation is kind of frustrating for everybody," Cravens said Saturday, per Keim. "But I gotta do what's best for me and just seeing this right here, this welcome or this kind of support and love, it makes it easier to get through this."