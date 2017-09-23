Warriors Plan Washington D.C. Trip After Donald Trump Revokes White House Invite

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors issued a statement Saturday announcing they will be making a trip to Washington, D.C., in February:

Golden State's statement comes after President Donald Trump withdrew an invite to Stephen Curry to attend a ceremony at the White House honoring the reigning NBA champions:

Responding to the situation with Trump and the Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr said these are "probably the most divisive times in my life."

Kerr also noted Trump was "going to break up with us before we could break up with him," via Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post.

During the Warriors' media day Friday, Curry said he would vote for the team to not visit Trump in the White House.

"I don't want to go," he told reporters, via USA Today's Sam Amick. "That's kind of the nucleus of my belief...[But] it's not just me going to the White House. If it was, this would be a pretty short conversation."

It wasn't clear if Trump and the White House had extended the Warriors a formal invitation to be honored in what has become a tradition in the NBA. The champions typically visit the president at the White House, with the first instance coming in January 1963, when John F. Kennedy hosted the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors will be in Washington, D.C., for a road game against the Wizards on Feb. 28.