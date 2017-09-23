Jeff Hardy Reportedly May Require Surgery to Repair Shoulder Injury

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Saturday that WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy is dealing with a "bad" shoulder injury that may require surgery.

Satin added that while no decisions have been made, surgery is among the options that are being considered.

Although nothing definitive is known about how or when Hardy suffered the injury, Satin noted that he appeared to be clutching his shoulder during a Six-Pack Challenge on Monday's episode of Raw.

The 40-year-old Hardy returned to WWE along with his brother, Matt Hardy, at WrestleMania in April after being gone from the company for nearly eight years.

He and Matt are eight-time WWE tag team champions, and Jeff has experienced plenty of singles success as well.

The Charismatic Enigma has won the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, the European Championship, the Hardcore Championship and the Light Heavyweight Championship during his time in WWE.

If Jeff is forced to miss some time, it will create an interesting situation involving Matt and could potentially open the door for him to lean further toward the "broken" character he enjoyed so much success with in TNA prior to rejoining WWE.

