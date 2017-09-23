No. 12 FSU Upset by NC State; Seminoles Start 0-2 for 1st Time Since 1989

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

Playing their first game since Sept. 2, the Florida State Seminoles showed a lot of rust in a 27-21 upset loss against the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

The loss drops Florida State to 0-2 in a season for the first time since 1989. The Seminoles, who started the season ranked No. 3 in the AP and Amway Coaches Top 25 polls, have seen their national title hopes virtually dashed with Saturday's defeat.

N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley picked apart Florida State's secondary by going 22-of-32 for 230 yards and two touchdowns, including a 14-yard score on a shovel pass to JaylenSamuels for a 27-16 lead in the fourth quarter that would prove to be the difference.

After the game, N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb ran to midfield and appeared to spit on the Seminoles logo:

Florida State entered the day ranked No. 11 in the coaches poll and No. 12 in the AP poll. No other team in the Top 25 this week had more than one loss. The Seminoles have been ranked in the Top 25 for 81 straight weeks dating back to 2011.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the last time Florida State started 0-2, it won 10 straight games to finish the season ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25.