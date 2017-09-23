    Arnold Classic Europe 2017 Results: Mamdouh Elssbiay Takes Home Victory

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2017

    Egyptian bodybuilder Mamdouh Elssbiay, aka Big Ramy, poses on stage during a competition at the Arnold Classic Brazil 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 30, 2015. The 3rd annual multi-disciplinary sports competition is named after Austrian-American actor, politician and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger. AFP PHOTO / YASUYOSHI CHIBA (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images)
    YASUYOSHI CHIBA/Getty Images

    Mamdouh Elssbiay won the men's professional bodybuilding event at the 2017 Arnold Classic Europe in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday. In the process, "Big Ramy" claimed the $100,000 prize money on offer to the winner.

    Big Ramy finished ahead of William Bonac and Shawn Rhoden, per Generation Iron. The 33-year-old made good on the prejudging prediction of Generation Iron senior analyst and producer Shawn Ray:

    The win for Elssbiay means this event has a new victor for the first time in three years, after Dexter Jackson won the previous two editions of the tournament.

    Big Ramy took the stage in a confident mood and soon showed off the build and definition destined to wow the judges. The tournament's official Instagram account relayed a snap of the Egyptian showcasing his physique:

    Bonac simply couldn't match Elssbiay's display, despite his own best efforts:

    Rhoden also made his own strong contribution to the event. Generation Iron showed highlights of the 42-year-old Jamaican on stage:

    He entered this event with a credible pedigree, having won the tournament back in 2012.

    Ultimately, though, no other competitor in the bodybuilding event looked likely to stop Elssbiay becoming a worthy winner. It's a step forward for the athlete who recently finished as runner-up to Phil Heath, who did not compete in Barcelona, at the 2017 Mr. Olympia event.

    The tournament's official Twitter account showed the winner receiving his prize from event founder Arnold Schwarzenegger:

    Big Ramy now appears primed to supplant Jackson as the premier bodybuilder in his field. However, a win over Heath must surely come at some point before Elssbiay can truly be considered the man to beat.

