Arnold Classic Europe 2017 Results: Mamdouh Elssbiay Takes Home Victory

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/Getty Images

Mamdouh Elssbiay won the men's professional bodybuilding event at the 2017 Arnold Classic Europe in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday. In the process, "Big Ramy" claimed the $100,000 prize money on offer to the winner.

Big Ramy finished ahead of William Bonac and Shawn Rhoden, per Generation Iron. The 33-year-old made good on the prejudging prediction of Generation Iron senior analyst and producer Shawn Ray:

The win for Elssbiay means this event has a new victor for the first time in three years, after Dexter Jackson won the previous two editions of the tournament.

Big Ramy took the stage in a confident mood and soon showed off the build and definition destined to wow the judges. The tournament's official Instagram account relayed a snap of the Egyptian showcasing his physique:

Bonac simply couldn't match Elssbiay's display, despite his own best efforts:

Rhoden also made his own strong contribution to the event. Generation Iron showed highlights of the 42-year-old Jamaican on stage:

He entered this event with a credible pedigree, having won the tournament back in 2012.

Ultimately, though, no other competitor in the bodybuilding event looked likely to stop Elssbiay becoming a worthy winner. It's a step forward for the athlete who recently finished as runner-up to Phil Heath, who did not compete in Barcelona, at the 2017 Mr. Olympia event.

The tournament's official Twitter account showed the winner receiving his prize from event founder Arnold Schwarzenegger:

Big Ramy now appears primed to supplant Jackson as the premier bodybuilder in his field. However, a win over Heath must surely come at some point before Elssbiay can truly be considered the man to beat.