Dortmund vs. Real Madrid: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Borussia Dortmund will play host to Real Madrid on Tuesday as they go in search of their first group-stage win in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Los Merengues lead Group H after beating APOEL Nicosia in their Champions League opener, sitting level on three points with Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Dortmund 3-1 in their last European outing.

These two teams met in the group stage of last season's Champions League and drew both of their encounters 2-2, with the Black and Yellows eventually beating Real to top spot in their pool.

Manager Zinedine Zidane will have revenge on his mind following that disappointment, and the reigning European champions are under pressure to perform in Germany following a mixed start to the 2017-18 season.

Read on for a breakdown of the latest team news heading into Tuesday's clash complete with a preview of what promises to be one of this week's must-watch matchups in the Champions League.

Date: Tuesday, September 26

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Signal-Iduna Park, Dortmund

Live Stream: BT Sport app (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sport Extra (UK, red button), beIN Sports 1 (U.S.)

Team News

Both teams have key absences coming to the Westfalenstadion, with Karim Benzema and left-back Marcelo the most prominent players missing from Real's selection with muscular injuries.

Goal's Ben Hayward reported prior to Saturday's 2-1 win over Alaves that Theo Hernandez's shoulder injury would keep him sidelined also, while Mateo Kovacic is expected to be out for up to two months with an adductor injury.

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus is still recovering from a ruptured cruciate ligament, although BT Sport's Archie Rhind-Tutt noted the German is taking his absence well:

Left-back Raphael Guerreiro and Andre Schurrle have also been sidelined for almost the entire season thus far, and commentator Kevin Hatchard said the pressure could be on the latter to prove his fitness soon:

The injury absences of Erik Durm and Marcel Schmelzer offer further concerns at full-back for Dortmund manager Peter Bosz, while midfielder Sebastian Rode is fighting to reach fitness also.

Preview

Dortmund picked up a third successive win on Saturday in preparation for the visit of Real, trouncing Borussia Monchengladbach 6-1 on home soil to lift their spirits before hosting the defending champions of Europe.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick alongside Maximilian Philipp's brace, and star midfielder Julian Weigl settled the result with a superb half-volley, via BT Sport:

Despite their increased number of run-ins with Real in recent years, Dortmund haven't relented when playing the Spaniards on home soil, per the Champions League Twitter account:

Real will need to shake off some of their recent domestic form if they're to have any success in Dortmund, with Saturday's win over Alaves somewhat papering over the cracks of a recent 1-0 defeat at home to Real Betis.

The Black and Yellows look reinvigorated under Bosz, meanwhile, and they will consider this a must-win match if they're to retain their best chance of topping Group H.