EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 6 Results and Top Scorers

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata made a move up the Premier League's top scorers ranking in Week 6, bagging a hat-trick in the win over Stoke City.

The Spaniard is now tied with Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero at the top of the rankings, with all three scoring six goals in six matches. Both Lukaku and Aguero were on point in wins over Southampton and Crystal Palace, respectively.

For a look at the complete standings, results and the top scorer's ranking, visit WhoScored.com.

Recap

The Premier League's top scoring threats all enjoyed solid outings on Saturday, but no one impressed more than Morata. The former Real Madrid star bagged his first hat-trick in the competition and also showed his ability to score in more ways than one.

His three previous goals had come courtesy of good headers, but against Stoke, he both showed his ability as a poacher and scored a wonder goal. Pedro also got on the board, with the final score being 4-0.

MailSport's Charlie Skillen was impressed with the all-round performance from the Blues:

United weren't as impressive on the South Coast, but a single goal from Lukaku gave Jose Mourinho and his troops the three points.

The Belgian converted his own rebound after Fraser Forster had kept his initial header out. As shared by Fox Soccer, he can't stop scoring:

Neither can Aguero and his team-mates, as City again embarrassed one of their foes. Crystal Palace were the unfortunate victims this time around, conceding five goals on the road.

Leroy Sane opened the scoring after a sloppy start from the hosts, but after that, it was one-way traffic. Raheem Sterling added two goals to the tally, and Fabian Delph also netted a beauty.

Per BT Sport Score, City's domestic form has been something special of late:

Earlier in the day, Harry Kane scored twice in a wild win for Tottenham Hotspur over West Ham United. Spurs appeared to be cruising until Serge Aurier was sent off, and a late goal from Cheikhou Kouyate made for some dramatic final minutes.

In Saturday's late match, Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-2 in a wacky affair.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United will be in action on Sunday.