Kobe Bryant Criticizes Donald Trump for Causing 'Division and Anger'

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Legendary former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant criticized President Donald Trump in a tweet on Saturday.

Bryant specifically expressed doubt regarding Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan:

Bryant's comments came on the heels of Trump making headlines for uninviting the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry to the White House and criticizing NFL players who protest during the national anthem.

Trump tweeted about Curry no longer having an invitation to the White House on Saturday:

On Friday, Curry said he would vote against the Warriors visiting the White House, as seen in this video courtesy of ESPN's Chris Haynes:

Curry's comments came after head coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that the Warriors would make a team decision regarding a potential White House visit, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Trump also said on Friday that NFL players protesting during the anthem is "hurting the game," according to ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert.

The president had even harsher words for protesters as well, saying: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!'"

Bryant is among the most respected and successful athletes of his generation, having spent all 20 of his NBA seasons with the Lakers.

Kobe is an 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion, and since retiring he has been heavily involved with The Players' Tribune.