Manchester City Rout Crystal Palace Behind Raheem Sterling Brace

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City's remarkable Premier League run continued on Saturday, as the Sky Blues cruised to a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace, with Raheem Sterling bagging a brace.

Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane and Fabian Delph also added to the lopsided scoreline, which continued a trend that should frighten the rest of the division, per BT Sport Score:

While many fans anticipated a one-sided scoreline before the opening whistle, the Eagles held firm early on. The Citizens were unlucky with their finishing and didn't grab the lead until the 44th minute, when Sane flashed his remarkable talent with a great finish.

Perhaps predictably, the goal took all of the wind out of Palace's sails, and the side fell to pieces after the break. Sterling struck twice in the span of 10 minutes, and the rout was on.

Former England international Gary Lineker couldn't help but take a shot at the visitors:

Aguero and Delph added to the advantage late, giving their team yet another big win and a share of the Premier League lead with rivals Manchester United.

After six matches, both teams have earned 16 points, but City hold an advantage on goal difference. Guardiola's troops are rounding into form early in the campaign but will face a serious test in Week 7, when they take on the equally in-form champions Chelsea.

The Blues beat Stoke City 4-0 on Saturday and have yet to lose a single match in any competition since their opening-day debacle against Burnley.