Chris Paul Responds to Donald Trump's Stephen Curry, NFL Comments

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul spoke out Saturday against President Donald Trump's recent comments on the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry visiting the White House and NFL players protesting during the national anthem.

CP3 directed the following tweet toward Trump:

Earlier Saturday, Trump posted on Twitter that he was rescinding his White House invitation to Curry:

Also, on Friday, Trump said NFL player protests are "hurting the game," per ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert.

Trump also discussed what he would like to see NFL owners do in response to players protesting: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!'"

In reference to that, Paul expressed doubt Trump would be so brazen in front of an NFL player:

Trump's decision regarding Curry after the point guard said Friday he was against a White House visit, as seen in this video courtesy of ESPN's Chris Haynes:

On Thursday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that the Warriors would decide as a team whether they would visit the White House.

Trump played host to the Super Bowl 51 champion New England Patriots earlier this year in what was the first major visit by a title-winning team during his presidency.