    Charlotte Flair: Ronda Rousey 'Knows Where to Find Me' Amid WWE Rumors

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)
    Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

    WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair commented Friday when asked about the possibility of facing Ronda Rousey in a WWE ring.

    Charlotte said, "She knows where to find me," regarding a potential bout with the former UFC champ, according to TMZ Sports.

    There has long been talk about Rousey potentially joining WWE, especially following consecutive losses in UFC to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

    The 30-year-old hasn't had a UFC fight since December 2016, and it is unclear if she will ever step into the Octagon again.

    Rousey is a longtime wrestling fan, and she recently had a visible presence at WWE's Mae Young Classic, as she rooted on her fellow Four Horsewomen stablemate, Shayna Baszler.

    At the Mae Young Classic, Rousey, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir had a confrontation with Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Bayley, who are three-fourths of WWE's Four Horsewomen:

    That only served to further fuel speculation that a partnership between Rousey and WWE could be on the horizon.

    On Friday, Flair said she was unsure if plans were in place to bring Rousey to WWE, but she praised her for helping put more spotlight on women's wrestling in WWE.

