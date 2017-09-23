Reggie Bush Says He Will Retire If He Doesn't Play in 2017

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Longtime NFL running back Reggie Bush said he's "staying ready" during his extended time on the free-agent market, but the 32-year-old has confirmed he'll retire from football if he doesn't get signed during the 2017 season.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports relayed remarks from the 2006 second overall pick, who said he doesn't have a specific team in mind while waiting on calls.

"Somewhere where I can win," Bush said when asked about his preferred landing spot. "Somewhere with a good quarterback."

He added: "I don't know [what the chances of getting signed are]. We'll see, you know what I mean? It's the first time being in this situation."

Bush spent the 2016 season with the Buffalo Bills. He didn't receive much playing time, though. He finished the campaign with 12 carries for minus-three yards and seven catches for 90 yards across 13 appearances during his only year in Buffalo.

The USC product never developed into the dynamic, virtually unstoppable playmaker at the professional level he was with the Trojans. But his versatile skill set still allowed him to become a valuable asset during time with the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.

He rushed for over 1,000 yards twice (2011 with Miami and 2013 with Detroit) and caught at least 40 passes seven times in 11 seasons.

Ultimately, he could still possess fringe value for a contender as a depth running back and punt returner, though his vintage burst was notably absent last year with the Bills. Whether he could get it back in a limited role this year is unknown.

His best chance to get signed will likely come late in the campaign if a projected playoff team suffers an injury at running back and wants to add some experience at the position.