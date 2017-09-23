    Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: SF Pushing for Move Before Training Camp

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2017

    New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony in action during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony reportedly wants the front office to trade him before the team opens training camp next week.

    On Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com noted Melo has continued to express a sense of "urgency" to the Knicks with the 2017-18 NBA regular season kicking off Oct. 17.   

                        

