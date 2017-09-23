    Richard Sherman Says Donald Trump's Comments Are 'Unacceptable'

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2017

    SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 17: Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks walks on the field during pregame warmups before the game against at CenturyLink Field on September 17, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr./Getty Images)
    Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks cornerback spoke out against President Donald Trump on Saturday after Trump criticized players protesting during the national anthem.

    Sherman said the following regarding Trump's comments:

    On Friday night, Trump said protests are "hurting the game" and said he wants anyone who protests to be immediately released, according to ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!"

    In response to Trump's comments, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement:

    "The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

    Several prominent NFL players have continued to kneel or raise a fist during the playing of the national anthem this season, building off what former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started in 2016.

    Sherman's Seahawks teammate Michael Bennett is among them, as are the likes of former Seahawks and current Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch and Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: NFL Players Considering Further Protests

      theScore.com
      via theScore.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Researchers Develop Helmets to Monitor Concussions

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Goodell Responds to Trump's Anthem Comments

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      NFL Teams with Backups That Are a Luxury

      Steve Silverman
      via Bleacher Report