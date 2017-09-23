Richard Sherman Says Donald Trump's Comments Are 'Unacceptable'

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks cornerback spoke out against President Donald Trump on Saturday after Trump criticized players protesting during the national anthem.

Sherman said the following regarding Trump's comments:

On Friday night, Trump said protests are "hurting the game" and said he wants anyone who protests to be immediately released, according to ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!"

In response to Trump's comments, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement:

"The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

Several prominent NFL players have continued to kneel or raise a fist during the playing of the national anthem this season, building off what former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started in 2016.

Sherman's Seahawks teammate Michael Bennett is among them, as are the likes of former Seahawks and current Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch and Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.