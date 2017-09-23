EPL Results: Saturday's Week 6 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City continued their reign atop the Premier League standings after thumping Crystal Palace 5-0 on Saturday, while Manchester United stay level following a 1-0 victory at Southampton.

The two titans of Manchester remain level on points after Romelu Lukaku's goal proved the difference at St Mary's Stadium.

Raheem Sterling scored a brace in City's one-sided downing of the Eagles, and England team-mate Harry Kane hit two of his own as 10-man Tottenham Hotspur edged West Ham United 3-2. Spurs led 3-0 but finished with their backs to the wall after Serge Aurier was sent off.

Liverpool too held off a comeback attempt to win 3-2 at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City in the evening fixture, redemption for the 2-0 loss they suffered at the Foxes' hands in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Alvaro Morata scored his first Chelsea hat-trick in the Blues' 4-0 win at Stoke City, while Everton and Watford recorded 2-1 wins over Bournemouth and Swansea City, respectively.

2017-18 Premier League Week 6: Saturday's Results

West Ham United 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace

Southampton 0-1 Manchester United

Stoke City 0-4 Chelsea

Everton 2-1 Bournemouth

Burnley 0-0 Huddersfield

Swansea City 1-2 Watford

Leicester City 2-3 Liverpool

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City - 16 (+19)

2. ManchesterUnited - 16 (+15)

3. Chelsea - 13 (+7)

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 11 (+5)

5. Liverpool - 8 (+1)

6. Watford - 11 (-1)

7. Newcastle United - 9 (+2)

8. Huddersfield Town - 9 (+2)

9. Burnley - 9 (+1)

10. West Bromwich Albion - 8 (0)

11. Southampton - 8 (-1)

12. Arsenal - 7 (-1)

13. Everton - 7 (-7)

14. Swansea City - 5 (-4)

15. Stoke City - 5 (-5)

16. Leicester City - 4 (-3)

17. Brighton & Hove Albion - 4 (-3)

18. West Ham United - 4 (-7)



19. Bournemouth - 3 (-7)

20. Crystal Palace - 0 (-13)

Recap

Having failed to truly satisfy their goal thirst in Wednesday's 2-1 League Cup win over West Bromwich Albion, Pep Guardiola's City opened the floodgates once more against Roy Hodgson's Eagles at the Etihad Stadium.

It wasn't until right before half-time that Leroy Sane—in ahead of star forward Gabriel Jesus—tricked his way to the breakthrough strike, per Goal's Sam Lee:

Sane succeeded in creating another two goals for Sterling and Sergio Aguero, who scored his 176th goal for the club before substitute Fabian Delph capped off the scoring with one minute of normal time remaining.

Elsewhere, Chelsea stuck with the leaders after Morata's hat-trick inspired them to a 4-0 triumph at Stoke, and sports lawyer Jake Cohen praised the Spaniard's recent spurt in scoring form:

Morata needed only two minutes to open the scoring and added two more in the second half, while compatriots Cesar Azpilicueta and Pedro were also heavily involved in the one-sided win, the latter scoring Chelsea's second.

Spurs were dominant in the first hour of their win over West Ham and sauntered to a 3-0 lead on the back of a Kane double, with England team-mate Dele Alli critical to the set-up of both.

Danish whiz Christian Eriksen was also a critical member of the Tottenham attack and got his just reward, cementing a spot in Premier League history with an incisive half-volley from the edge of the box, per Squawka:

Javier Hernandez showed good awareness to head in from close range before Aurier earned a second yellow and the London Stadium came alive.

Cheikhou Kouyate's 87th-minute header was the only other addition they managed to make to the scoreline and mark a hard-fought defeat, although Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney bemoaned how close the game ended up being for Spurs:

It was similarly tense at St Mary's, where Lukaku netted the only goal of the game after reacting quickest to a Fraser Forster save at close range to keep the Red Devils level with rivals City at the summit.

Manager Jose Mourinho was sent off deep in injury time for seemingly causing some disruption in the dugout, but the tactician told MUTV of his delight at the three-point haul after the game:

Liverpool were made to work for their three points at Leicester after goals from Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho and fit-again captain Jordan Henderson.

In his second Premier League start since returning from a summer filled with speculation, Coutinho teed up Salah for a breakthrough header before netting a delicious free-kick of his own, per BT Sport:

Shinji Okazaki pulled one back from close range in first-half injury time, but Henderson ended a year-plus-long drought to re-establish a two-goal lead for the Reds after 68 minutes.

But a strange few minutes followed for Liverpool, who conceded to a Jamie Vardy header before conceding a controversial penalty to the England frontman, although Simon Mignolet prevented that spot-kick, per WhoScored.com:

Huddersfield Town collected their third Premier League draw of the season at Burnley in a bore draw at Turf Moor, but Everton got over their recent stage fright after Oumar Niasse led them to a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

Niasse cast an emotional figure after coming on in the second half to score twice in the space of five minutes to answer Bournemouth's Joshua King opener after 49 minutes:

There was late drama at the Liberty Stadium also when Richarlison pounced late on some poor Swansea defending to hand Paul Clement's side a 2-1 defeat in front of their own fans.

Tammy Abraham pulled the hosts level after Andre Gray scored his first Watford goal inside 13 minutes, but the Brazilian striker's 90th-minute intervention left the hosts still searching for their second league win of the campaign.