Week 3 NFL Picks: Predictions for Vegas' Final Odds, Props on Sunday's Schedule

The Denver Broncos have shown the ability to finish games during the first two weeks of the season.

They almost let their opening game, against the Los Angeles Chargers, slip away. But they prevailed on the final play.

The Broncos played much more decisively in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, beating a team that many expect to have an excellent chance of representing the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Denver faces its first road test of the year Sunday, against the Buffalo Bills, and the Broncos are three-point favorites, according to OddsShark.

This game should set up quite comfortably for the Broncos because their strength is their overpowering defense, and the Bills don't appear to have the offense to cause significant problems.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is not going to scare many opponents when he has to pass from the pocket. While he is dangerous on the move, the Bills traded top receiving weapon Sammy Watkins during the summer to the Los Angeles Rams, and complementary receiver Robert Woods left during the offseason.

If the Bills were serious about winning, they never would have traded Watkins. Additionally, they don't seem to have much faith in Taylor, and that lack of confidence is fairly obvious from his play-calling options.

The Broncos don't have an elite quarterback, but Trevor Siemian has earned respect because he understands the offense, can read defenses well and knows how to get the most out of a play. He has a couple of fine receivers in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, and the Denver running attack is solid with C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles.

Buffalo may prove to be a tough opponent for a half, but the powerful, Von Miller-led Denver defense will take over in the final 30 minutes.

The Broncos get the win and the cover.

Matchup, Line, Over/Under, Prediction

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore -3/38.5, Baltimore/Under

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh -7/44, Pittsburgh/Under

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay -2.5/39.5, Minnesota

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, Denver -3/39, Denver/Under

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, Carolina -5.5/46.5, New Orleans/Over

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, Atlanta -3/50.5, Detroit/Over

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland -1.5/40.5, Indianapolis/Under

Houston Texans at New England Patriots, New England -14/45, Houston*/Over

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, Miami -6/43.5, Miami/Under

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia -6/43.5, New York/Under

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, Tennessee -2.5/41, Tennessee/Under

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City -3/47.5, Kansas City/Over

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers, Green Bay -7.5/46.5, Green Bay/Over

Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins, Oakland -3/54.5, Washington/Over

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, Dallas -3/47, Arizona/Under

*Will cover the spread but fail to win the game.

Odds according to OddsShark.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

The Giants are coming off a sorry performance at home Monday night in which they were punished 24-10 by the Detroit Lions.

Their opponent is noted for coming up short on the big stage, but the Lions looked like much the superior team as the Giants simply could not make enough plays on offense to stay in touch.

The New York offensive line was fairly dependable last year, but that unit has not been able to protect quarterback Eli Manning adequately this season. Additionally, wide receiver Brandon Marshall looks like he is no longer a threat, and that's a huge problem since the Giants brought him aboard during the offseason to take some heat off of Odell Beckham Jr.

The Giants made the playoffs a year ago, and many expected them to challenge the Cowboys for the NFC East title this year. While they don't look like a division winner or a playoff team after two weeks, it is too early to write them off.

Look for New York to bounce back in Week 3 against a young Philadelphia team that still needs time to mature.

Carson Wentz is a fine second-year quarterback who has a chance to earn greatness in the NFL. However, he is still learning, and the Giants will try to bait him into mistakes.

The Giants defense is capable of stepping up and making big plays. Olivier Vernon is a solid pass-rusher, and Damon Harrison can crush the interior run. Landon Collins is one of the best free safeties in the league, although cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who has an ankle injury, may not play.

The Giants are six-point underdogs, and we like them to get the cover and win the game. They need the victory badly and should come up with their first 60-minute effort of the season at Lincoln Financial Field.

Prop Bet

One of the prop bets offered early in the regular season is a chance to make a wager on the first player to score the first touchdown in any game.

Oddschecker details this proposition, and we are going to take a look at the Houston Texans-New England Patriots matchup.

The Patriots are 14-point home favorites, and most believe the Texans don't have enough firepower to hang with the defending Super Bowl champions.

The odds on the first touchdown scorer indicate that running back Mike Gillislee and tight end Rob Gronkowski are the favorites, at 6-1. Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan follow, at 8-1 and 10-1, respectively.

Houston wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is listed at 12-1 As is Texans running back Lamar Miller.

Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is way down the list at 25-1.

The recommendation here is to stay away from the favorites and go with the rookie quarterback. He scored on a long run in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and he should be a threat to go on another run against the Patriots.

The price is inviting, and Watson appears to have a solid chance to break the scoring ice. A successful wager here would bring a huge return.