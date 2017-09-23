Eric Dickerson Says Chargers Have No Fans in Los Angeles

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson said moving the Chargers to L.A. from San Diego was a mistake due to a lack of fan support.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from the six-time Pro Bowler, who also played for the Los Angeles Raiders. He doesn't see the Chargers working in the City of Angels.

"First of all, the Chargers are no factor," Dickerson said. "I hate to say that. I mean...the Chargers don't even have Chargers fans in San Diego. I don't see the Chargers having a lot of success here in L.A., just to be honest with you."

It's the latest topic discussed by the outspoken Pro Football Hall of Famer, who previously made headlines for his comments on Ezekiel Elliott's suspension and his relationship with the Rams.

The Chargers are playing their home games at the StubHub Center, the home of the MLS' LA Galaxy. That's until their shared stadium with the Rams—Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park—opens, which is expected in 2020.

Arash Markazi of ESPN.com reported 25,381 fans filled the 27,000-seat venue for Los Angeles' home opener Sunday, a 19-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The loudest sound of the day came when kicker Younghoe Koo missed a potential game-winning field goal, per ESPN.com. It showed the high number of Dolphins fans in attendance, which made it feel like a neutral-site or road game.

"I think it's always been a little bit of something you battle," Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said. "We battled it down in San Diego—I think just obviously the weather, the climate lends to that. If I was somewhere else and was a fan picking a road game to go to, this would be a destination. We've always had to battle that a little bit more. I think that's something [where] if we get going and put some wins together—we've got to get one first—then we'll see more and more of our fans."

Even though L.A. is the second-largest media market in the United States behind New York City, there have long been questions about whether it could support multiple NFL teams.

In 2015, Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today explored the issue as the league's possible return to the city became a hot-button topic and there were concerns about getting enough fans.

"It's not like the entire Southern California market couldn't handle three teams [based on population], but L.A. has shown it has trouble even handling one," sports consultant Marc Ganis said.

While the Chargers have struggled to show strong support in the early going, it's important to note the team made the playoffs just once in the past seven seasons while in San Diego (2013). Building a more consistent winner would likely help create a bigger fanbase.