Everton Reportedly Offered €75 Million for Diego Costa

Everton reportedly made a €75 million (£66 million) bid for Chelsea striker Diego Costa in the 2017 summer transfer window, though the player only wanted to join Atletico Madrid.

According to Alberto R. Barbero of Marca, Costa's desire to play for his former club again "was the main reason why Chelsea were unable to negotiate with Everton."

The Toffees are said to have made the aforementioned offer, as well as a "bonus" on top of the €75 million. AC Milan were reportedly interested in Costa, too, though he was keen to head back to Atletico for a second spell.

The transfer from Chelsea to the Madrid side has yet to be finalised, though as noted by the latter's Twitter account, the deal is close to being done:

As we can see courtesy of the La Liga Twitter account, Costa was at Atletico's new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday for the team's clash with Sevilla:

According to The Guardian, the transfer of the 28-year-old will be worth around £57 million to Chelsea, having bought Costa from Atletico in 2014 for £32 million.

In the three seasons he spent at Stamford Bridge, the Spain international striker came to be adored by the Blues faithful. His brutish forward play left so many defences unsettled, while the goals he scored helped the team to some big results.

Indeed, Chelsea won two Premier League titles in the three years Costa was at the football club, as he led the line expertly.

Here's how prolific he was:

As noted by BBC Sport, despite being a key part of the title-winning side from last season, the forward was marginalised by manager Antonio Conte in pre-season and has not featured for the Blues in 2017-18.

While a move to Atletico didn't go through before the summer deadline, it appears as though the Spanish outfit weren't the only admirers of the striker. Indeed, Everton were on the hunt for a forward having lost Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United in the summer and seemingly desperate for another physical presence up top.

As noted by Squawka Football, ahead of the team's win against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, the Toffees have been having big issues in front of goal:

Costa, a proven winner and a thoroughbred goalscorer in the Premier League, would have been a big help for Ronald Koeman's side. And while the sums aforementioned may seem excessive for a 28-year-old, a player of such calibre would have represented a real statement signing for the Toffees.

Eventually, the three parties involved in this deal look like they've got what they want. Chelsea have a big fee for a footballer they don't want around, Atletico will have a world-class striker to add to their squad in January and Costa is back at his spiritual home, where he'll hope to give the Rojiblancos the best years of his career.