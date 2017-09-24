NFL Schedule Week 3: Game Times, TV Coverage and Live-Stream Guide

Elsa/Getty Images

It's hard to find concrete answers this early in the season. Week 3 potentially brings the first must-win game into focus. We already know the NFL will debut its season in London. It's also confirmed the Minnesota Vikings will take the field without its starting quarterback on Sunday.

The aforementioned statement about a must-win game applies if you take probability into account. SportsNet anchor Taylor Rooks tweeted a troubling statistic that may apply to the New York Giants after Sunday's contest:

A loss to the Philadelphia Eagles would stack almost insurmountable odds against Big Blue.

Vikings players wouldn't admit this aloud, but it's fairly certain the defense must hold the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a maximum of 20 points to give the team a fair chance at winning Sunday's game.

For those looking to tune into Week 3 action, check out the coverage map provided by 506 Sports in the following tweet and the streaming information below:

Week 3 Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Details



Sunday

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars: 9:30 a.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Houston Texans at New England Patriots: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

Monday

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars Go to London

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens travel to London as the walking wounded—injuries should even the playing field at Wembley Stadium.

The Ravens passing offense ranks No. 31 in yards and last in throwing attempts, which raises eyebrows about quarterback Joe Flacco, who dealt with a back injury during the offseason.

Baltimore recently placed six-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Marshal Yanda on injured reserve with a fractured ankle. According to the team's official injury report, running back Terrance West went through a full practice on Friday but lists as questionable with a calf injury.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

As the Ravens offense limps into London, the Jacksonville Jaguars will field a stingy pass defense that ranks third in yards allowed.

Expect Baltimore to lean on Javorius Allen and West out of the backfield to wear down the Jaguars front seven that surrendered 179 yards on the ground to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

Quarterback Blake Bortles didn't fare well with more pass attempts in his previous outing. He's only completed 56 percent of his throws through two weeks. Rookie ball-carrier Leonard Fournette will attempt to reach 100 rushing yards for the second time in three games as the offensive engine for the Jaguars.

Sam Bradford Won't Play vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

During Friday's press conference, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer revealed that quarterback Sam Bradford would miss consecutive games because of a knee injury. He didn't speculate whether the 29-year-old would miss additional games beyond Week 3.

With all due respect for quarterback Case Keenum, who's going to start in Bradford's place, it's time to panic in Minnesota. In Week 2, the offense registered 14 first downs and 237 offensive yards with the backup signal-caller at the helm. A full week of practice as the starter may help marginally, but the defense must limit the opponent's scoring opportunities to give the Vikings a chance at a victory.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled over the Chicago Bears in their first outing. Many expect the offense to show explosive qualities with wideout DeSean Jackson and rookie tight end O.J. Howard joining the group.

How far can Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston bend the Vikings defense before it breaks on Sunday?

Are the New York Giants in a Must-Win Game vs. Eagles?

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Typically, you hear the term must-win used too frequently throughout the NFL season. However, the Giants travel on the road to Lincoln Financial Field in hopes to avoid an 0-3 start.

The Giants face a potential matchup issue in the trenches. Quarterback Eli Manning's offensive line has allowed eight sacks through two weeks. The Philadelphia Eagles have accumulated the same amount of quarterback takedowns in that span. Defensive linemen Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox will go into attack mode after a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.

According to SNY reporter Ralph Vacchiano, Odell Beckham Jr. didn't show up on the team's final injury report, which suggests he will take on a heavier workload in Week 3:

Beckham played 34 snaps during the team's 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Manning will need his lead receiver to bail him out of trouble in the pocket with the Eagles' aggressive defensive front bearing down on him.