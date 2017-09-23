UFC Fight Night 117 Results: Ovince Saint Preux Submits Yushin Okami

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Ovince Saint Preux did it again.

The UFC light heavyweight submitted Yushin Okami via Von Flue choke at UFC Fight Night 117 in Friday night's main event at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Fox Sports shared the moment:

The Von Flue submission was only the fifth in UFC history and the third of OSP's career.

As soon as the fight started, Okami went for a takedown, which was stuffed by OSP. At first glance, it appeared Okami's strategy was to pull-guard, which would've been effective against any other 205-pound fighter besides OSP, who can finish opponents from any position.

The fight also marked the second time in UFC history that a bout had zero significant strikes, per Michael Carroll of Fight Metric:

It took less than two minutes for OSP to secure the choke and put Okami to sleep once he was on the ground. Fighters going up against OSP need to learn not to fall into this trap, otherwise OSP will continue to take advantage.

Coming into the Friday night as the No. 6 light heavyweight, OSP will move up the UFC rankings once again.

Here are the final results from Friday night's main card, including full-fight analysis for each bout:

Jessica Andrade def. Claudia Gadelha (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

Dong Hyun Kim def. Takanori Gomi via first-round TKO (1:30)

Gokhan Saki def. Henrique da Silva via first-round KO (4:45)

Teruto Ishihara def. Rolando Dy via unanimous decision (28-27, 28-27, 29-27)

Jussier Formiga def. Ulka Sasaki via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:30 of Round 1

Formiga in Fine Form Against Sasaki

In the first bout on the main card, Jussier Formiga entered the Octagon with Japan's Ulka Sasaki. After standing up with Sasaki for a couple of minutes, Formiga went for the takedown.

Formiga was able to get Sasaki's back and lock in the body triangle. It wasn't long before the Brazilian was able to overpower Sasaki and flatten him flat on his stomach, securing the rear-naked choke for the first-round finish.

It's a disappointing loss for Sasaki, who had a couple of good moments in the opening exchanges, even bloodying Formiga's nose with a couple of straights that landed flush.

But Formiga, the overwhelming favorite, was able to secure the victory in his first fight since losing to Ray Borg at UFC Fight Night on March 11. He is already a Top Five fighter at 125 pounds, and a rematch with Wilson Reis could be in his future to secure a shot at a title eliminator bout.

Ishihara survives despite multiple low blows

Fan favorite Teruto Ishihara needed a victory after dropping his last two fights to Artem Lobov and Gray Maynard, and he was able to get back to his winning ways against Rolando Dy in an impressive performance.

Things started off well in the opening minute for Ishihara, as he dropped Dy with a left hand that Dy never saw coming, via the UFC:

Ishihara only landed a few more clean shots flush as he kept Dy on the ground, but the pressure he kept on him was enough to stop the referee from standing them up.

Dy was clearly exhausted after being on his back for the majority of the first round, fighting off Ishihara's unrelenting pace until the horn sounded.

The fighters continued to go back and forth in the second, each landing clean strikes of their own until the third round, when Dy sent Ishihara to the ground with a combination of knees, via the UFC:

A couple of low blows halted the action throughout the fight, but Ishihara was able to continue after Dy's right foot landed below the belt for the second time.

Unfortunately, Dy was not done hitting Ishihara in the groin, kicking him for a third time.

Dy ended up losing a point, which was costly. Instead of a majority draw, he lost by unanimous decision 28-27, 28-27, 28-27.

Saki Announces His Arrival to UFC

For the diehard MMA fans, this was the main event of the night.

The highly anticipated UFC debut of Gokhan Saki, one of the most decorated kickboxers in the world, against Henrique da Silva had many fight fans and pundits excited, including Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting:

To no one's surprise, Saki's striking was a spectacle. He connected with da Silva at will in the opening two minutes, bloodying the right side of the Brazilian's face as da Silva defended himself against the cage.

Perhaps Saki had an adrenaline dump from the excitement of his UFC debut, but he began to gasp for breath and even put his hands on his hips.

When it looked like da Silva would take advantage of Saki's exhaustion, Saki summoned one of the most thunderous left hooks you'll ever see for the knockout, via Fox Sports:

Kim Makes Quick Work of Gomi

Well, that didn't last long, did it?

Takanori Gomi is a legend in Japanese MMA and has been one of the more entertaining fighters the UFC has produced. But his fight against Dong Hyun Kim was a train wreck, to say the least.

Gomi didn't last more than 90 seconds inside of the Octagon as Kim landed a straight right that buckled him, and he followed that with some beautiful ground-and-pound to get the stoppage. Kim seemed to appreciate the victory, via MMA Fighting:

Helwani summed it up best for the diehard fight fans who have seen Gomi take enough damage over his storied career:

Andrade Puts on Performance of Her Career



Fight. Of. The. Night.

When Claudia Gadelha dismantled former title contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 212 on June 3, many thought she would be in line for a title shot for another fight with Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Instead, she signed on the dotted line to face Jessica Andrade, and it would be an understatement to say both fighters didn't disappoint.

Within two minutes, Andrade's forehead opened from a cut due to a barrage of straights and elbows. Gadelha then went for a takedown and got caught in a clinch. Andrade, to the enjoyment of everyone watching, picked up Gadelha and power-slammed her over head and onto the canvas, via the UFC on Twitter:

From there, Andrade kept control of Gadelha on the ground and landed some nice ground-and-pound until the first round ended.

Andrade dominated the fight in Round 2 until the closing seconds, when Gadelha wrapped her legs around Andrade and tried to secure a guillotine, via the UFC:

The choke was tight, but the bell saved Andrade.

In Round 3, Andrade power-slammed Gadelha again and laid down some effective yet gruesome ground-and-pound.

Andrade took over as Gadelha appeared to have gassed out. She punished Gadelha's body and wouldn't stop until the final horn sounded.

Andrade's performance was good enough to win via unanimous decision.

If you missed this fight, you missed out.