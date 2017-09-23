Cody Bellinger Hits 39th HR vs. Giants to Set NL Rookie Record

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger set the National League rookie home run record when he blasted his 39th jack of the season in the third inning of Friday night's 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

Major League Baseball's official Twitter account relayed video of the historic moment:

According to MLB Stat of the Day, the swing moved Bellinger past Wally Berger (1930) and Frank Robinson (1956) and into sole possession of first place on the NL rookie home run chart.

The Associated Press noted Bellinger now ranks third on the all-time rookie home run list behind Mark McGwire, who smashed 49 home runs in 1987, and New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (via ESPN.com).

Judge, 25, recorded his 46th home run of the season Friday night in the Yankees' 8-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.