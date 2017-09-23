4-Star PG Prospect Michael Devoe Commits to Georgia Tech over USC

Credit: 247Sports.com

Four-star point guard Michael Devoe formally committed to Georgia Tech on Saturday after the Yellow Jackets, USC Trojans, Florida Gators and Wake Forest Demon Deacons emerged as the favorites for his services.

A rising senior at Montverde Academy in Orlando, Florida, Devoe is the 92nd-ranked player overall and 17th-ranked floor general among all 2018 recruits, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Devoe is also the 12th-ranked player in the Sunshine State.

At 6'4" and 175 pounds, Devoe has the size required of a modern point guard. Thanks to that frame, he's proved to be a fluid open-court finisher and distributor as well as a capable offensive conductor in the half-court.

Devoe has also flashed a smooth southpaw shooting stroke from distance that should emerge as a key tool in his pick-and-roll arsenal at the next level.

Defensively, Devoe has a fairly high ceiling thanks to quality length and lateral quickness. That combination has consistently made him a threat to jump passing lanes and create live-ball turnovers in order to facilitate easy buckets in transition.

Now headed to the Yellow Jackets, Devoe will attempt to hone those skills and emerge as the kind of two-way presence who can lift Georgia Tech back into the ACC title conversation.

On a more macro level, Devoe's commitment is a major boon for the Yellow Jackets.

Prior to Saturday's announcement, Georgia Tech hadn't nabbed a 4-star talent since Tadric Jackson in 2014, which left the program to sputter in recruiting circles behind conference powers like Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Miami and a host of others.

But now that Devoe is in the fold alongside 3-star small forward Kristian Sjolund, the Yellow Jackets appear to have a solid foundation in place moving forward.

Recruit information courtesy of 247Sports.