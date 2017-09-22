Draymond Green on Kevin Durant's Twitter Antics: 'I Laughed in His Face'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Draymond Green has developed a reputation as an antagonist on the basketball court, though that trait seems to extend off the court with his Golden State Warriors teammates.

Following Kevin Durant's Twitter antics this week, Green had a unique response when asked how he helped the 2017 NBA Finals MVP through the mess.

"I reached out to him," he said, via USA Today's Sam Amick. "I talked to him through text the day of, and then the next day I saw him in person and I laughed in his face. It's pretty funny to me."

Klay Thompson had a much different response to the situation, via Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle: "When I was informed of it, I was like, 'Pfff, who cares? It's the Internet.'"

Durant used the social media site to criticize the Oklahoma City Thunder organization and head coach Billy Donovan, speaking in the third person from his verified Twitter account:

Talking to Amick about the situation on Tuesday, Durant said he was "being a total (expletive) idiot" and wanted to "move on" from it.

Durant left the Thunder to sign with the Golden State Warriors in July 2016. He spent the previous eight years with the Thunder after the franchise moved from Seattle after his rookie season in 2007-08.

The Warriors won the 2016-17 NBA championship, their second title in three years, by defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.