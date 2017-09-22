    Grizzlies Reportedly Trade Troy Daniels to Suns; Teams Exchange Draft Picks

    September 22, 2017

    The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly finalizing a deal that will send swingman Troy Daniels and a 2018 second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for a heavily protected 2018 second-round pick, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania

    ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski noted the second-round selection being sent to Memphis will only convey if it falls between pick Nos. 56-60. 

    The move comes less than an hour after ESPN.com's Chris Haynes and Marc J. Spears reported Suns big man Alan Williams suffered a partially torn meniscus after landing on a teammate's foot at a recent workout. 

    Daniels, 26, is owed $3.4 million this coming season and $3.2 million in the final year of his deal during the 2018-19 campaign. 

    In his lone season with the Grizzlies, Daniels averaged 8.2 points per game on 37.4 percent shooting from the field, including 38.9 percent from three. 

    Since Daniels debuted in 2014, he's drilled 40.6 percent of his 620 three-point attempts. 

    While he's a one-dimensional sharpshooter, Daniels will give the Suns some crucial depth at shooting guard after Brandon Knight was diagnosed with a season-ending ACL tear. 

    He should operate as Devin Booker's primary backup when Phoenix opens its 2017-18 season Oct. 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers

