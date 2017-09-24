Biggest Stories and Best Highlights from NFL Week 3

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

On the field, a matchup in London, a scuffling team with high expectations, a breakout rookie star and a game featuring two undefeated squads highlight NFL action in the season's third week.

Off the field, President Donald Trump's comments about the league, specifically regarding players who protest social injustice during the national anthem, caused an ardent response.

Here's what to watch as this week's games kick off.

President Trump Calls for Owners To Fire Players Who Protest National Anthem; NFL Responds

While campaigning for U.S. Sen. Luther Strange at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, on Friday night, Trump spoke out against NFL players' protests. An excerpt is below, per Bryan Armen Graham of the Guardian:

The speech elicited strong statements from the NFL community, which included but was not limited to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL Players Association and numerous team owners and players.

The Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off in London's Wembley Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET, and many players either knelt or locked arms during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Of note, Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, who donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration committee, locked arms with tight end Marcedes Lewis and linebacker Telvin Smith, via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Protests were widespread at the beginning of the games that kicked off at 1 p.m. ET.

Of note, Pittsburgh Steelers players stayed in the locker room during the anthem prior to their matchup with the Chicago Bears, with the exception of left tackle and Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva, who stood outside the tunnel:

Also, per ProFootballTalk, the Miami Dolphins wore T-shirts in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the wave of protests during the 2016 preseason.

Fourteen games are scheduled for Sunday, and more protests are expected.

NFL Kicks Off 2017 International Series in London

Five NFL regular-season games are on tap to take place outside the United States this season, with the first occurring Sunday in the aforementioned Ravens-Jaguars matchup.

In that contest, Jacksonville crushed Baltimore, 44-7. The Jaguars defense held the Ravens to just 186 yards, many of which came after the game was out of hand. Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns, three of which went to Lewis.

The New Orleans Saints and Dolphins will play in London next Sunday, while the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will follow with a matchup Oct. 22.

The Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns will close the London portion of the International Series on Oct. 29, and then two Super Bowl contenders—the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders—will play in Mexico City on Nov. 19.

Player to Watch: Kansas City Chiefs Rookie Kareem Hunt Looks to Continue Hot Streak

On the first touch of his career, Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt lost a fumble, which he never did in four years playing for the University of Toledo.

Hunt proceeded to score three touchdowns and gain 246 yards from scrimmage in a 42-27 road win over the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots.

The 22-year-old followed that performance with 109 yards from scrimmage and two scores in a 27-20 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hunt is first in the NFL in yards per carry (7.6) and looks like one of the best offensive players in football. Can he keep it up against the Los Angeles Chargers?

Still To Come: Oakland Raiders Look To Continue Undefeated Season in Washington

The Silver and Black's offensive attack has been on fire to start the year, scoring 71 points in victories over the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.

The Raiders seemingly have no weaknesses on offense: The passing and running attacks are crisp, the offensive line is one of the best in the game, and rookie kicker Giorgio Tavecchio has made all 13 of his field-goal and extra-point attempts.

A cross-country trip to Washington, D.C., to face the Redskins, who are coming off a 27-20 road win over the Los Angeles Rams, should be a tough and exciting test on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.