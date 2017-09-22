    Rams RB Todd Gurley Matches 2016 TD Total in Just 3 Games in 2017

    Daily FactsBleacher ReportSeptember 22, 2017

    Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) scores a touchdown in front of San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    Fact: With three touchdowns in a 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has found the end zone six times through three games of the 2017 season, matching his total from the 2016 season.

    Source: B/R Insights

