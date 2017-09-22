Rams RB Todd Gurley Matches 2016 TD Total in Just 3 Games in 2017

Rams RB Todd Gurley Matches 2016 TD Total in Just 3 Games in 2017September 22, 2017
Ben Margot/Associated Press
Fact: With three touchdowns in a 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has found the end zone six times through three games of the 2017 season, matching his total from the 2016 season.
Source: B/R Insights