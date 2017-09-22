    Charlotte Flair Says She Knew Father Ric Would Recover from Medical Emergency

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    Wrestler Ric Flair attends the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe, Tuesday, March 31, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
    Charles Sykes/Associated Press

    WWE superstar Charlotte Flair says she had no doubt her father, Ric Flair, would make it back from his recent health issues. 

    Speaking to TMZ Sports, the four-time WWE Raw women's champion said there was never any doubt Flair would "kick out" of his medical setbacks and that he's been cleared to go home from the hospital. 

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.   

