    Aldon Smith Reportedly Pleads No Contest on 2015 Hit-and-Run; DUI Charge Dropped

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Aldon Smith #99 of the Oakland Raiders looks on during a timeout against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter of their NFL football game at O.co Coliseum on November 15, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Aldon Smith reportedly pleaded no contest to charges relating to his involvement in a 2015 hit-and-run, according to TMZ Sports.

    TMZ added Smith's DUI charge was dropped for agreeing to plead no contest.

    Smith was initially arrested in August 2015 after he reportedly crashed into a parked car and fled the scene. However, TMZ reported Smith "later returned to the scene of the crash where officers gave him a field sobriety test and arrested him on suspicion of drunk driving."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

