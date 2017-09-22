Aldon Smith Reportedly Pleads No Contest on 2015 Hit-and-Run; DUI Charge Dropped

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Aldon Smith reportedly pleaded no contest to charges relating to his involvement in a 2015 hit-and-run, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ added Smith's DUI charge was dropped for agreeing to plead no contest.

Smith was initially arrested in August 2015 after he reportedly crashed into a parked car and fled the scene. However, TMZ reported Smith "later returned to the scene of the crash where officers gave him a field sobriety test and arrested him on suspicion of drunk driving."

