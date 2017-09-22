Former Baylor President Said Some Women 'Make Themselves Victims' in Email

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

David Garland, former interim president at Baylor University, said in an email exchange with another school administrator some women make themselves victims.

Per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), "a court filing this week reveals that [Garland] referred to some women who said they had been sexually assaulted as willing victims, amid lingering allegations that the nation's largest Baptist school repeatedly mishandled or stifled claims of sexual and physical abuse."

Per Phillip Ericksen of the Waco Tribune-Herald, Garland also noted a radio interview he heard with author Sarah Hepola about her battle with alcoholism as a student at Baylor "added another perspective for me of what is going on in the heads of some women who may seem willingly to make themselves victims."

Jim Dunnam, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against Baylor, told Ericksen that Garland's comments reflect "an attitude at the top of the university, which, frankly, anyone who loves Baylor should be disgusted by."

Garland served as Baylor's interim president from June 2016-May 31, 2017 when Linda Livingstone officially took over. He is on sabbatical and scheduled to return to Baylor as a teacher next August, according to the AP.