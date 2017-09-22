    Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Kieran Tierney, Pietro Pellegri Rumours

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 16: Kieran Tierney of Celtic controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League Qualifying Play-Offs Round First Leg match between Celtic FC and FK Astana at Celtic Park on August 16, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
    Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

    Manchester United are scouting Kieran Tierney of Celtic, as manager Jose Mourinho considers an approach for the defender in January.

    The Daily Record (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported a United scout was present to watch the left-back as the Scottish champions played Dundee.

    Mourinho is yet to find a regular left-back within his ranks, with Antonio Valencia solidifying the right-back position as his own.

    GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 16: Igor Shitov of FC Astana vies with Kieran Tierney of Celtic during the UEFA Champions League Qualifying Play-Offs Round First Leg match between Celtic FC and FK Astana at Celtic Park on August 16, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kin
    Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

    Luke Shaw's lack of fitness has seen him fail to impress Mourinho, prompting the self-proclaimed Special One to assess the transfer market.

    French newspaper L’Equipe (h/t Robert Collins of The Scottish Sun) recently rated Tierney as one of the top 50 players in the world under the age of 21. The defender was ranked at No. 37 by the publication.

    The Scotland international has continued to impress for the Glasgow giants, and he could develop into a long-term option for United.

    Here is the 20-year-old in action:

    In other United news, the Red Devils are being linked with interest in Italian starlet Pietro Pellegri, as Arsenal and Chelsea target the prodigious attacker.

    According to Calciomercato (h/t The Mirror), the 16-year-old is being watched by the Premier League clubs after impressing for Genoa in Serie A. The player nearly joined Inter Milan in a big-money move in the summer before the deal fell through.

    Per Alec Shilton of The SunPellegri recently became the youngest player to score a brace in the Italian top-flight.

    Here is the player in action:

    Shaw's future at Old Trafford appears unstable, and if Mourinho moves for Tierney, it will be the end of the England international's spell at the club.

    The player was lauded as he moved from Southampton to the Theatre of Dreams, but injury and poor form have blighted his career.

    Shaw will still have opportunities to impress in the coming weeks, but his chances are diminishing with a manager who has little patience as he chases silverware.

