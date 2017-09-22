Sam Presti Says He Has 'Nothing Negative' To Say About Kevin Durant After Tweets

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti expressed no hard feelings toward Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant on Friday after Durant posted disparaging tweets regarding the Thunder organization.

According to ESPN.com's Royce Young, Presti expressed appreciation for what Durant helped the Thunder accomplish before signing with Golden State last offseason:

"I think the only thing I can say to that is just to be consistent with everything that I have said and everyone else from the organization. I, and no one from the Thunder, really has anything negative to say about Kevin Durant, and I think we've been hopefully very open about the fact that we have tremendous appreciation and respect for what he and his teammates and coaches and everybody over his tenure here accomplished, and I really don't think there's anything more to say than that."

Durant accidentally tweeted from his own account in response to someone questioning his decision to leave OKC for Golden State, saying he didn't like playing for Thunder head coach Billy Donovan and that he couldn't win a championship with the roster they had in place, per Sam Amick of USA Today.

Durant deleted the tweets and apologized for his actions and took responsibility:

"That was just me being a total [expletive] idiot. I own up to it. I want to move on from it. It probably hit me probably harder than what everybody [thought]. Everybody else was telling me to relax, to snap out of it, but I was really, really upset with myself more than anything. It's not the fact that people were talking about me, because I deserve that, but I'm just more upset with myself that I let myself go that far, you know what I was saying? It was a joke to me at first. I was doing it all summer, and it went too deep. I went too hard ... I haven't slept in two days, two nights. I haven't ate. It's crazy, because I feel so [expletive] pissed at myself and I'm mad that I brought someone into it."

He also told Amick that he specifically sent an apology to Donovan after the snafu.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Thunder franchise, being named an All-Star seven times, winning four scoring titles and one NBA MVP award.

Durant averaged 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Warriors last season, and went on to win the NBA Finals MVP award in addition to taking his first championship.