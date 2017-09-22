Kris Humphries Reportedly Expected to Sign Contract with 76ers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers and free-agent power forward Kris Humphries have reportedly come to an agreement on a non-guaranteed contract ahead of Sixers training camp Sunday.

Shams Charania of The Vertical first reported the news Friday.



Philadelphia will be Humphries' ninth NBA team since the Utah Jazz selected him with the 14th overall pick in the 2004 draft.

The 32-year-old University of Minnesota product most recently spent the 2016-17 campaign with the Atlanta Hawks after joining the team the previous March. He averaged 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while playing 12.3 minutes per game across 56 appearances last season.

His best statistical year came with the New Jersey Nets in 2011-12 when he average 13.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 62 starts.

Humphries faces an uphill battle to make the 76ers' final roster. Philly already features plenty of frontcourt depth led by Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Richaun Holmes, Dario Saric and Jahlil Okafor.

His best opportunity to stick with the Sixers would come through a series of injuries or a trade where the front office clears out that logjam in the post to acquire some more perimeter help.