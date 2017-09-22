Steve Kerr Thinks Warriors Will 'Be Better This Year' with Added Depth

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

After winning their second NBA championship in three seasons, head coach Steve Kerr expects the Golden State Warriors to improve in 2017-18.

According to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, Kerr believes the Dubs have added to what was already a strong core: "I think we'll be better this year. We're deeper."

Golden State will return the vast majority of the team that beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the NBA Finals last season, including Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

In terms of additions, the Warriors have brought in Nick Young, Omri Casspi and rookie second-round pick Jordan Bell.

Another potential change this season is Kerr's presence, as he missed much of Golden State's playoff run due to continued complications from back surgery before returning during the Finals.

Per Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, Kerr believes he will eventually be completely healthy, although he hasn't quite reached that point yet: "I feel better. I'm not 100 percent, but I'm on a good path."

The Warriors have reached the NBA Finals in three consecutive seasons, and they are 57-100 or minus-175 favorites (bet $175 to win $100) to repeat as champions in 2017-18, according to OddsShark.