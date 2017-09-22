    Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola 'Good to Go' vs. Texans in Week 3 After Injuries

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    Aug 31, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) before game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
    Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

    It's looking like the New England Patriots will have tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Danny Amendola in the lineup for Week 3 against the Houston Texans

    Per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, Gronkowski and Amendola both said they were "good to go" for Sunday's home game against the Texans.       

    Gronkowski left New England's Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter with a groin injury. The All-Pro tight end racked up 116 yards and one touchdown on 10 receptions against the Saints before exiting. 

    Amendola sat out Week 2 after suffering a concussion in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Reiss reported on Sept. 13 it's believed Amendola's injury occurred in the third quarter on a punt return. 

    Per the Patriots' official injury report, Gronkowski returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday after sitting out Wednesday; Amendola was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday. 

    The Patriots rebounded from their Week 1 loss against the Chiefs with a 36-20 win over the Saints. They have won eight of nine meetings against the Texans, including two postseason matchups. 

    Related

      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Why Wise Has Been Pats' Biggest Surprise

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      NFL1000: Pats D Has a Chance to Shine Sunday

      NFL1000 Scouts
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bradford (Knee) Ruled Out vs. Bucs

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jones Says Goodell Extension Isn't Done Yet

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report