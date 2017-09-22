Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola 'Good to Go' vs. Texans in Week 3 After Injuries

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

It's looking like the New England Patriots will have tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Danny Amendola in the lineup for Week 3 against the Houston Texans.

Per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, Gronkowski and Amendola both said they were "good to go" for Sunday's home game against the Texans.

Gronkowski left New England's Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter with a groin injury. The All-Pro tight end racked up 116 yards and one touchdown on 10 receptions against the Saints before exiting.

Amendola sat out Week 2 after suffering a concussion in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Reiss reported on Sept. 13 it's believed Amendola's injury occurred in the third quarter on a punt return.

Per the Patriots' official injury report, Gronkowski returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday after sitting out Wednesday; Amendola was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Patriots rebounded from their Week 1 loss against the Chiefs with a 36-20 win over the Saints. They have won eight of nine meetings against the Texans, including two postseason matchups.