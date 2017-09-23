Forza Motorsport 7: Release Date, Car List, Early Impressions, Top New Features

ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

It takes quite a stellar showing at every turn to win a race like those playable in Forza Motorsport 7, just as it does to extend one of the globe's most stellar franchises to a seventh edition.

Turn 10 Studios unleashes Forza Motorsport 7 on October 3, with the latest offering giving longtime fans and newcomers alike more than 700 vehicles and 32 locations, with some classic locales from previous entries in the series making an appearance.

With contenders on the market like Project Cars 2 offering up worthwhile offerings, Turn 10 Studios hasn't held back with what looks like its best edition in the series yet.

First, the car list. Windows Central has kept a running tally of all those confirmed thus far, though the current mark sits at about 500 out of the 700.

An extensive car list is not the only key to an immersive experience, though. One of the game's top new features is what the developers have dubbed Dynamic Race Weather, which is exactly what it sounds like. For the first time in the series, weather patterns will alter conditions as an event unfolds.

Now, it seems like hyperbole to say no two races could feel the same. But given the circumstances, what with 700 cars, the most tracks in the game and dynamic weather, it isn't such an outlandish statement the more one thinks about it.

The new features don't stop there. A game with so much replayability needs options for players to extend its longevity. As Julian Benson and others at techradar confirmed, players will be able to play music straight from their OneDrive account: "Interestingly you'll also be able to have your music play in-game from speakers based around the track if you'd rather not break the game's immersion by having it play over the top of the experience."

As for gameplay itself, this year is all about customization. Career mode is once again a different offering than the one from the last game. This year is more about freedom than a strict storyline. Players load up the game and compete for various titles while sparring with Drivatars from around the world.

Creative director Bill Gies told Game Informer's Matthew Kato this year is about giving the player options: "And with this one, we wanted to reimagine everything to be more human, more thrilling, and again going to the PC and these bigger markets, we wanted players to have more fidelity to be able to control it how they want. It's more open, players can choose their path to mastery, choose the cars they want—again, it's more authentic."

This approach would help explain why this year's offering is the most customizable in its history. Forza Motorsport 7 is the first edition to let players see their avatar outside of vehicles, and with the new development comes a wide range of customization options, which the official website says includes "decades of race history and pop culture."

Call it the proverbial cherry on top. Like most sports games, Forza Motorsport 7 is deep enough into this console generation to offer a strong base game and focus more on requested details and new features. With other racing simulations popping up on the market this time of year, the series has hit its stride at the right time and stands out from the pack.

In the video game industry, a sequel with a number next to the name of the franchise doesn't always mean quality. But with Forza Motorsport 7, the early impressions and new features suggest Turn 10 Studios has another strong offering for fans.

Provided the game plays well and matches the hype, it shouldn't have any problem withstanding game competition and once again earning strong reviews from most like past editions.