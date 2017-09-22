Tiger Woods Not Hitting Full Golf Shots, No Timetable for Back Injury Return

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods continues to make progress in his recovery from back surgery, but there's no timetable for a return to competitive golf.

In a post on his official website, Woods updated his status by noting he's hitting shots and doing regular exercise activities:

"I'm starting to hit the ball a little further -- 60-yard shots. I have not taken a full swing since my back fusion surgery last April, but continue to chip and putt every day. I'm working out six days a week, alternating between the treadmill, bike riding, swimming and lifting twice a day. My muscle tone is coming back, but I'm not in golf shape yet. That's going to take time."

Woods only played in three events between the PGA and European Tours during the 2016-17 season. He withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3 prior to the second round with back spasms.

In April, Woods announced on his website he underwent a procedure on his back "to alleviate ongoing pain in his back and leg." He added that typical recovery time required six months before patients were back to full strength.

With the six-month timeframe approaching in October, Woods noted Friday he has an upcoming exam with his doctor that will determine "what I can do moving forward."

Woods has only appeared in 24 tournaments since 2014 due to various health problems, including four different operations on his back. The 41-year-old hasn't won a tournament since the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Aug. 2013.