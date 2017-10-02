Mitchell Trubisky Reportedly Will Start for Bears over Mike Glennon vs. Vikings

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are turning to rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky instead of Mike Glennon during the team's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano reported the news.

Glennon was given first crack at being the Bears' starting quarterback in 2017. The 27-year-old signed a three-year deal with the team during the offseason.

Despite posting a solid completion percentage (66.4) and throwing for 833 yards in Chicago's first four games, Glennon struggled with consistency. He turned the ball over three times in a 29-7 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, and Pro Football Focus had him graded as the 19th-best quarterback through two games.

Trubisky is the Bears' future at quarterback after the team traded up one spot to select him No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL draft. The former North Carolina star showed great promise in the preseason, completing 67.9 percent of his attempts for 364 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in four games.

Despite the numbers, Bears head coach John Fox tried to temper expectations for Trubisky coming into the season.

"It's just experience," Fox told reporters on Aug. 31. "He doesn't have a lot of experience. Like any young player, the more they're out there, that experience is very valuable."

Trubisky will be able to take that experience he gained from the preseason and transition it to the regular season. He's walking into a situation with a rebuilding team that's already lost key playmakers at wide receiver, Cameron Meredith and Kevin White, for the season due to injuries.

The Bears will be able to protect their young quarterback with a strong rushing attack featuring Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen. Trubisky can turn to them as he gets acclimated to the NFL and, hopefully, turns into the player Chicago drafted in the first round this year.