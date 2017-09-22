Juventus Transfer News: Juan Cuadrado Responds to Summer Exit Rumours

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Juventus star Juan Cuadrado has once again been forced to respond to rumours linking him with Arsenal during the summer, telling reporters he's happy to have stayed in Turin.

Per Premium Sport (h/t Metro) the Gunners made a £22 million offer for his services in July, but Cuadrado opted to stay in Serie A. Reporters have been asking him about the move ever since, and he has responded in a similar manner every time:

"I never thought about leaving and I'm happy to have stayed here, at this team that gave me confidence.

"I'm very happy with my performance, and I have to keep pushing hard because there's not only Douglas Costa but also Bernardeschi.

"They want to show that they want to play, so I have to keep going like this."

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Just last week, he said the same thing when asked about saying goodbye to the club, maintaining he "never thought of leaving," per Sky Sports Italia (h/t Alex Wood of the Daily Star).

The 29-year-old has maintained his role as a starter in Turin this season, despite the arrivals of Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa. Manager Massimiliano Allegri is known for his tendency to introduce new players slowly, but Cuadrado has stepped up to the challenge after a sloppy start to the season.

His performance against rivals Fiorentina on Wednesday was fantastic, and Allegri noted the former Chelsea man's good form:

While consistency has been an issue for Cuadrado in Turin, he's been exactly the dynamic force the Bianconeri were hoping for out wide when he has found his rhythm. The winger had several key outings in the UEFA Champions League last season, both as a starter and an impact substitute off the bench.

He's expected to transition into that role over the course of this season, with the more consistent Costa moving into the starting XI. The Brazilian has already flashed his huge talent in a number of cameo appearances and started in the Champions League against Barcelona.

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Bernardeschi will also vie for minutes, but if Cuadrado can continue playing the way he has of late, there's no reason to believe he'll drop too far down the pecking order.

He'll turn 30 in May and will see his value drop in the coming years, so Juventus will have to choose between cashing in now or keeping him around as a versatile depth option. As of right now, the latter seems more likely, and a transfer doesn't seem to be on the horizon.