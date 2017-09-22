Breaking Down WWE's Most Controversial, Shocking Stories for the Week of Sept 22

1 of 4

Jinder Mahal shocked and appalled Tuesday night on SmackDown Live as fans and media once again chose the wrong type of racism to get upset about.

Mahal's comments were in bad taste and the segment wasn't particularly strong, but scripted racism from a heel whose intent is to antagonize an audience is far less damaging than WWE's more institutionalized racial inequalities, which work to marginalize minorities.

There still hasn't been a black WWE champion (don't talk to me about The Rock or any secondary world titles). WWE still unabashedly groups talent together when they're the same ethnicity. White people are still 20-1 in Money in the Bank. There's still no executive leadership behind the scenes when it comes to people of color.

Pat Patterson, Kevin Dunn, Michael P.S. Hayes, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Brian James are well-known names that describe Vince McMahon's inner circle.

Where's the minority representation? More importantly, where's the Washington Post article bringing this to light?

Does it always have to be me?

The Mahal promo is merely a distraction from racial inequities that stretch far beyond what will end up being trivial and forgettable performance art.