    Knicks GM Scott Perry Says Team Keeping 'Open Mind' About Carmelo Anthony

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    Apr 12, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks won 114-113. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports
    Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks are preparing to open training camp with Carmelo Anthony still on their roster, though general manager Scott Perry isn't completely closing the door on a trade involving the 10-time All-Star.   

    Speaking to reporters on Friday (via ESPN.com's Ian Begley), Perry said the Knicks have an "open mind" about Anthony and added that they expect him to be present at training camp:

    "Look, Carmelo's going to be back here. Carmelo has always been a professional. That's one thing I've always respected about him. I think he can set a good example for the young players. He's been a 10-time All-Star. If he's back here with the New York Knicks, we expect him to be the professional he's always exemplified throughout his career and move forward with him."

    Anthony's name has been bantered about in trade rumors this offseason. FS1's Jason McIntyre reported Thursday that people in Anthony's camp were attempting a "Hail Mary" to get a deal done with the Houston Rockets before he would agree to a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. 

    As part of the five-year deal Anthony signed with the Knicks three years ago, he received a full no-trade clause that gives him some control over where he can be dealt. 

    Anthony is coming off a solid statistical season in 2016-17. The 33-year-old averaged 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 74 games.

    The Knicks finished 31-51 and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. They open the 2017-18 regular season on Oct. 19 with a road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ranking Every Franchise on Historical Success

      Adam Fromal
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      One Thing We Learned About Every Team in Offseason

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Hornacek Talks 'Good Relationship' with Porzingis

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Crucial Spots Up for Grabs in Training Camp

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report