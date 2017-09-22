Knicks GM Scott Perry Says Team Keeping 'Open Mind' About Carmelo Anthony

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are preparing to open training camp with Carmelo Anthony still on their roster, though general manager Scott Perry isn't completely closing the door on a trade involving the 10-time All-Star.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (via ESPN.com's Ian Begley), Perry said the Knicks have an "open mind" about Anthony and added that they expect him to be present at training camp:

"Look, Carmelo's going to be back here. Carmelo has always been a professional. That's one thing I've always respected about him. I think he can set a good example for the young players. He's been a 10-time All-Star. If he's back here with the New York Knicks, we expect him to be the professional he's always exemplified throughout his career and move forward with him."

Anthony's name has been bantered about in trade rumors this offseason. FS1's Jason McIntyre reported Thursday that people in Anthony's camp were attempting a "Hail Mary" to get a deal done with the Houston Rockets before he would agree to a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

As part of the five-year deal Anthony signed with the Knicks three years ago, he received a full no-trade clause that gives him some control over where he can be dealt.

Anthony is coming off a solid statistical season in 2016-17. The 33-year-old averaged 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 74 games.

The Knicks finished 31-51 and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. They open the 2017-18 regular season on Oct. 19 with a road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.