Geno Auriemma Offers to Give Up Pay to Help Balance UConn Budget

UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma offered to give up his pay for the 2017-18 season in an effort to help with the state of Connecticut's budget crisis and combat potential cuts at UConn.

According to Jeff Jacobs of the Hartford Courant, Auriemma said the following about the situation:

"I'll tell you what. I'll work for free next year. I'll give up what the state pays me, what the taxpayers are paying me, but guess what? I pay my taxes and I don't care how much money it costs for me to have good schools where I live in Manchester. My [adult] kids don't go to school there. I can afford it. I want to be proud of our town's education system. Why is it that older people turn their back on education when somebody paid for their kids when they were in school? We've lost sight of what we have to do for other people."

Per Jacobs, one proposed budget includes $300 million in cuts to UConn.

According to ESPN.com, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has said he will veto that Republican-backed budget due to the negative impact it would have on UConn.

ESPN also reported that Auriemma is scheduled to make over $2 million during the upcoming season.

The Huskies have lost just two games under Auriemma over the past four seasons, and he led them to four consecutive national championships prior to last season.

Auriemma boasts a career record of 991-135 with 11 national titles to his credit in 32 seasons.