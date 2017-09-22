Portugal Masters 2017: Nino Bertasio Takes Lead After Friday Action

Warren Little/Getty Images

Nino Bertasio claimed the lead at the 2017 Portugal Masters, posting a second round of six-under 65 on Friday.

The Italian resides on 12-under for the tournament, leading the field by a single shot at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.

Recap

Six birdies from Bertasio capped off a wonderful day for the leader, as the 29-year-old took control of the competition.

Starting on the back nine, four birdies over six holes put the wind in the Italian's sails, driving him to equal his overall total from the opening round.

Warren Little/Getty Images

Bertasio was one of the last players out on the course, and his consistency toward the clubhouse saw him leapfrog Lucas Bjerregaard and Marc Warren.

The pair had led on 11-under, with Warren shooting seven-under to propel himself up the leaderboard.

Thomas Aiken shot the best individual round of the second day, recording eight-under 63, but his disappointing first round leaves him six shots off the lead.

The European Tour highlighted the South African's scorecard:

Defending champion Padraig Harrington remains in the hunt to retain his title, with the Irish veteran on eight-under for the tournament.

Five birdies gave Harrington traction through the day, but a bogey on No. 9 punctured his momentum.

Shane Lowry's score of seven-under 64 saw him climb 35 places to joint-sixth on the leaderboard.

Lowry sunk eight birdies on his way to the close of play, and he will be a threat on Day 3 if he continues his current form.