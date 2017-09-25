Selling Hope: ETAs for NBA Lottery Teams to Become Playoff Contenders

0 of 6

Elsa/Getty Images

The NBA is in a constant cycle of rejuvenation in which no team, no matter how crummy, stays that way forever.

Eventually, everyone has a chance to ditch the lottery and make it back to the playoffs. It's only a matter of time. The question is: How much?

The Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves all stood pat or geared up for another shot at a postseason spot after finishing outside the West's top eight last year—with the Wolves and Nuggets profiling as serious threats. Each figures to be in the mix for a postseason spot this season.

That leaves three teams in their conference—the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns—with hazier futures.

In the East, the standards for playoff contention figure to be so low that any club capable of winning 33 or 34 games could be technically involved in playoff contention through March. Considering the exodus of talent—Jimmy Butler, Paul George and Paul Millsap bolted, cutting the legs out from three of last year's bottom-four seeds in the East—we could see the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic or New York Knicks win just enough to find themselves in the playoff conversation.

The same goes for the diminished Indiana Pacers, winners of 42 games last season and persistent tank-refusers. Remember, too, that the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat made the dance two years ago. All three contended last season and figure to be at least as good in 2017-18.

The Chicago Bulls (who finished eighth a year ago), Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are another story.