Cris Carter Says He Is 'Conflicted' About 'Frightening' CTE Findings

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter discussed his fears regarding chronic traumatic encephalopathy during an appearance on his Fox Sports 1 show Friday.

As seen in the following video clip from First Things First, courtesy of Fox Sports on Twitter, Carter called recent studies regarding CTE "frightening" and said he was "conflicted" about the situation:

Despite his concerns, Carter said he wouldn't change a thing about the path he took toward becoming one of the greatest receivers in NFL history.

During his discussion, Carter mentioned a study released in July by medical journal JAMA (h/t CNN.com's Daniella Emanuel).

As part of the study, CTE was found in the brains of 110 out of 111 deceased former NFL players who showed symptoms of the disease while they were living.

The 51-year-old Carter said he was never diagnosed with a concussion during his 16-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins.

Although he said he hasn't shown any signs of CTE, Carter said, "I worry what my future is."

Carter finished his career with 1,101 receptions for 13,899 yards and 130 touchdowns, ranking him fourth all-time in receiving scores.